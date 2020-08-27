The Grand Tour to continue filming in locations across the world

The Grand Tour will continue to film in locations across the world despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, an Amazon Studios boss has said.

Georgia Brown, director of European Prime Original series for Amazon Studios, said more episodes of the driving programme are on the way.

The presenters are “fearless”, she said during an Edinburgh TV Festival session.

Jeremy Clarkson (Ian West/PA)

“They will go anywhere, they will do anything, so it continues,” she said, adding some of the planned timings for filming of the programme have been impacted by Covid-19.

The Grand Tour stars former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Ms Brown added: “Every show has been impacted but it’s not stopping our ambition to go around the world and film in these incredible places.

“We’re not downsizing, put it that way.”

Last month it was announced that filming of The Grand Tour’s Madagascar special was delayed by coronavirus, along with the programme’s visit to Russia.

Ms Brown also refuted accusations that Amazon Prime’s content is male-focused.

“So many people say this to us, ‘Your slate is very male heavy’,” she said.

“Just because there are men in front of the camera doesn’t mean it’s only men watching.”

Amazon Prime has also filmed behind-the-scenes programmes at football clubs including Tottenham, Manchester City, Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund.

“It is very stereotypical of people who would say it is about cars so women won’t watch, it is about football so women won’t watch,” Ms Brown said.

“More fool them.”