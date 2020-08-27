Advertising
Former Glee star Lea Michele shares first glimpse of newborn son
The actress gave birth on August 20.
Former Glee actress Lea Michele has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, describing the baby as a “true blessing”.
Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the musical-drama series, welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich on August 20.
The boy’s name is Ever Leo Reich. Michele, 33, posted a black-and-white snap of the baby’s foot to Instagram, writing in the caption: “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”
Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.
The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful”.
Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed to Michele in 2017.
The couple married last year.
