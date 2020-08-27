Menu

Former Glee star Lea Michele shares first glimpse of newborn son

Showbiz | Published:

The actress gave birth on August 20.

Lea Michele

Former Glee actress Lea Michele has shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, describing the baby as a “true blessing”.

Michele, who played Rachel Berry in the musical-drama series, welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich on August 20.

The boy’s name is  Ever Leo Reich. Michele, 33, posted a black-and-white snap of the baby’s foot to Instagram, writing in the caption: “ForEver grateful for this true blessing.”

ForEver grateful for this true blessing?

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.

The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful”.

Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed to Michele in 2017.

The couple married last year.

