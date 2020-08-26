War Child to re-release album featuring Blur and Oasis on its 25th anniversary

War Child is set to re-release its charity album featuring Blur, Oasis, Sir Paul McCartney and Massive Attack to mark its 25th anniversary.

The charity, which works to protect children in conflict zones, said it will make the album available on streaming platforms for the first time and also sell limited edition vinyls.

Help was recorded on a single day in September 1995 across multiple studios and released less than a week later, raising more than £1.25 million.

Sinead O’Connor (Yui Mok/PA)

It also features The Charlatans, The Chemical Brothers, Manic Street Preachers, Sinead O’Connor, The Stone Roses and Suede.

Sir Paul performed on the album as part of super group The Smokin’ Mojo Filters, playing Come Together alongside Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher.

War Child UK chief executive Rob Williams said: “The Help album enabled War Child UK to bring security and education to thousands of children in 1995 and created an enduring bond between the UK music industry and the fate of children caught up in wars.

The Charlatans (Ian West/PA)

“Since then, War Child UK has developed into a global charity, helping over 1.5 million children to recover from the trauma of war, get access to education, and move on to productive adult lives.

“We draw our strength from the musicians, artists and donors who came together around the Help album in 1995.”

The album will be re-released on September 9.