The Crown and Chernobyl score Edinburgh TV Festival Awards nominations

The Crown, Chernobyl and Sex Education are among the nominees for the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards.

The ceremony has been delayed until November, though the nominees were being revealed during this week’s festival which is taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s regal drama The Crown and Sky’s critically acclaimed Chernobyl will contest the best drama category, which also contains the BBC’s hard-hitting Elizabeth Is Missing, Russell T Davies’ Years And Years and Channel 4’s The End of the F****** World.

Helena Bonham Carter stars as Princess Margaret in The Crown, which is among the nominees ahead of the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix/PA)

The comedy category includes Feel Good, GameFace, Mum, Defending The Guilty, Sex Education and Stath Lets Flats.

The best international drama category sees heavyweights from across the Atlantic going head-to-head, with Game Of Thrones, Euphoria and Succession among the nominees.

Best documentary features some of the most talked about factual programming of the last 12 months, including Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer and For Sama.

And breakthrough talent is also being recognised, with Aisling Bea, Mae Martin, Micheal Ward, Mirren Mack, Naomi Ackie and Tobi King Bakare all earning nominations.

Organisers also revealed a new category this year, creativity in crisis, which will celebrate “stand out programming that has defied the odds and showcased creative brilliance”.

Nominees in that category include the Sky News documentary 8 minutes and 46 seconds and Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe for BBC Two.

The Edinburgh TV Awards will be held on November 18.