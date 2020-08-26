James Whale hosts talkRadio show for first time since revealing cancer diagnosis

James Whale made his return to hosting his radio show for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis.

The broadcaster, 69, has been diagnosed with cancer of the kidney, spine, brain and lungs.

However, he had told of his determination to return to work and made his talkRadio comeback on Wednesday, presenting a show alongside co-host Ash.

After the broadcast, Whale thanked those who had helped him return, sharing a picture of him putting his feet up while eating a bowl of cereal.

He wrote in the caption: “Show is over I know how to celebrate thank you to everybody who made that so easy for me hope to be back more regularly soon I love everyone well even Ash XX.”

Whale is receiving immunotherapy and hormone replacement treatment while awaiting a prognosis, with the hope he can avoid chemotherapy.

Whale was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and had to have one of his kidneys removed.

His past experience with cancer led him to form the James Whale Kidney Fund in 2006, which merged with Kidney Cancer UK in 2015.

The broadcaster and talk show host has a regular slot on talkRadio, having previously worked for LBC, talkSport and ITV over his decades in the industry.

He also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016 alongside Christopher Biggins and Frankie Grande.