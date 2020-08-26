Ice-T leads tributes after death of Power Trip singer Riley Gale

Ice-T has joined members of the bands Slipknot and Coheed and Cambria in paying tribute to Power Trip singer Riley Gale after his death.

The star of the Dallas thrash metal band has been remembered as a “larger than life rock star” with a “huge heart”.

Ice-T, who has collaborated with Gale, wrote on Twitter: “I just got the news.. He was only 35.. I’m devastated.. Still don’t know how… I’m speechless. So Fd up.. smh (shaking my head).”

He also shared a homemade video for their latest song together and wrote: “Posted in Tribute to my friend Riley Gale…. Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie… So Fn sad….”

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg wrote: “So sad to hear of Riley Gale’s passing. I only had the good fortune of meeting him once, but he had a way of making you feel like you’d known him forever, instantly.

“Such a profound loss. Love and deepest sympathies to @powertriptx and everyone close to him.”

The band Coheed and Cambria said: “Rest in Power, Riley Gale of Power Trip.

“We were looking forward to making memories together next year. Our thoughts are with you all.”

Gale’s family confirmed the news in a statement on the band’s Twitter page, writing: “It is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend.

“He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends.

“We will celebrate Riley’s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind.

“You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

“Signed, Riley’s loving family.”

They added that funeral arrangements are pending.