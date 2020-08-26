Crimewatch Roadshow Live returns to BBC One next month

BBC One’s Crimewatch Roadshow Live is set to return for a new series next month.

The programme appeals for the public’s help in solving some of the UK’s biggest unsolved cases and will add former South Wales Police officer John Paul Davies to the presenting line-up as a reporter.

Former detective Rav Wilding and co-presenter Michelle Ackerley will return to the studio, calling on viewers to name more criminals caught on CCTV and helping the police track down individuals featured in the daily wanted faces gallery.

Michelle Ackerley will return to host the latest series of Crimewatch Roadshow Live (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Twelve years on from a deadly arson attack in Bolton, the team will hear from the woman whose mother and daughter were killed by the fire – as well as from the Greater Manchester Police team working on the case.

Wilding said: “It’s been an extremely challenging time for police and emergency teams during the pandemic and through lockdown, so any information our viewers can offer to help police investigations is more crucial than ever.

“It’s also hugely important to me to be able to remind people watching at home that police are more than just their uniforms – and to celebrate the heart-warming tales of officers going above and beyond the call of duty in these difficult circumstances.”

Crimewatch Roadshow Live returns to BBC One from September 7 at 9.15am for three weeks.