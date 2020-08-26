Advertising
Antonio Banderas back fighting fit after coronavirus diagnosis
The Spanish actor revealed he was ill on his 60th birthday earlier this month.
Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas says he has overcome coronavirus after spending three weeks in confinement.
The Oscar-nominated star revealed the Covid-19 diagnosis on his 60th birthday earlier this month but has now fully recovered.
He shared the news on social media alongside a picture of him kicking giant coronaviruses.
“After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the Covid 19 infection,” Banderas said. “I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren’t as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did.
“I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight.”
Announcing the diagnosis, Spanish actor Banderas said he felt “relatively well, only a little more tired than usual”.
He said he would use the time in isolation to “read, write, relax and make some plans to give meaning to my 60 years which I reach full with desire and excitement”.
Banderas, known for films including The Mask Of Zorro and Pain And Glory, previously told how he suffered a heart attack in January 2017.
However, it did not cause any lasting damage, the actor said.
Banderas is far from the only A-list star to publicly reveal a Covid-19 diagnosis.
Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Bryan Cranston and the singer Pink have all fallen ill with the disease.
