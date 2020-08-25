ITV confirms Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield’s This Morning return date

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will return to This Morning on September 1, ITV has confirmed.

The duo have been away for the summer holidays, with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford filling in for them.

The new series of the daytime show will focus on escapism amid continued uncertainty over coronavirus, celebrating the best that Britain has to offer, with brand new travel, beauty, cooking and animal series.

Actor Nigel Havers will present a new four-part strand called Best of British, in which he will embark on a tour of Britain, visiting different locations to learn of our nation’s history and achievements – from boats and cars to coastlines and food.

Havers said: “It’s a genuine pleasure to be able to take the time out to tour Britain for This Morning viewers this September. I’ve packed some hand sanitiser, a picnic blanket and an umbrella just in case!”

The new series will also feature three-part series Dr Scott’s Super Dogs, in which the show’s resident vet champions hero dogs who are helping to save lives across the country.

Dr Scott said: “I’ve been completely blown away by the bravery, skill and intelligence of the dogs I’ve met.

“Whether they are trained in detecting disease and illness in humans or have learnt to sniff out poachers in African reserves, it’s simply mind-blowing!”

Meanwhile, chef John Torode will travel by air, sea and land from Dorset along the Jurassic Coast to visit local producers including a blueberry farm, a flour mill and a cider farm, for Torode’s Skeleton Coast.

Torode said: “Dorset is one of my favourite parts of the country and I feel very lucky to have been able to get out and explore the mighty Jurassic Coast during this time.

“I cannot wait to share some gorgeous recipes from the area. Not to mention that viewers will get the chance to judge my kayaking skills… So watch Torode back out on the road.”

This Morning is on weekdays from 10am on ITV.