Reality star Marnie Simpson engaged to Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson has announced she is engaged to Casey Johnson.

The former Geordie Shore star, 28, shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple together in which she is wearing a diamond ring.

She wrote: “And just like that I’m now a fiance and I’m marrying the man of my dreams, how did I get so lucky @caseycodyj.”

She later added: “Who would of thought I got engaged in a £10 amazon dress.”

The couple have been together ever since they met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Rox, in October last year.

Johnson shared the same photo on Instagram, writing: “OMG SHE SAID YES!!!”