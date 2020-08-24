Advertising
Reality star Marnie Simpson engaged to Casey Johnson
The couple are already parents to son Rox.
Marnie Simpson has announced she is engaged to Casey Johnson.
The former Geordie Shore star, 28, shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple together in which she is wearing a diamond ring.
She wrote: “And just like that I’m now a fiance and I’m marrying the man of my dreams, how did I get so lucky @caseycodyj.”
She later added: “Who would of thought I got engaged in a £10 amazon dress.”
The couple have been together ever since they met on MTV dating show Single AF in 2017.
They welcomed their first child together, a son named Rox, in October last year.
Johnson shared the same photo on Instagram, writing: “OMG SHE SAID YES!!!”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.