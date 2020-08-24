Made In Chelsea’s Tabitha Willett offers update on her wedding plans

Made In Chelsea’s Tabitha Willett will marry finance Fraser Carruthers in a more low-key ceremony after the coronavirus pandemic upset their wedding plans.

The reality TV star and nightclub owner were due to tie the knot at Fulham’s Hurlingham Club in July in front of guests including Spencer Matthews and Olivia Bentley.

However, they will now wed at a register office and hold a reception in a Chelsea restaurant.

Spencer Matthews (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Willett told Hello! magazine: “We have a couple of options that we could pull off, even within two weeks’ notice – well, 29 days, because that’s how long you need to legally leave it after you give your notice – but we’re waiting for the current laws to change.

“So as soon as Boris says you can have 50 people attend instead of 30, we’ll be all systems go.

“I’ll look like a Disney princess. I want a big, white dress, and I want to wear a veil because there’s only one time in your life that you can.”

Among the guests will be fellow Made In Chelsea stars Hugo Taylor and his wife Millie Mackintosh.

Carruthers proposed during a trip to Miami in November 2019, with a three-carat diamond engagement ring designed by Matthews’ company Eden Rocks.

Willett said: “The ring box had a light inside so the ring sparkled so much. It was everything I’d dreamed of, and I cried.”

The delayed date means their 14-month-old daughter Ottilie will be able to walk down the aisle with them.

Willett told the magazine: “She wasn’t walking on our original date, 24th July. So now it will be even more special. When it finally happens, it will all have been worth the wait.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.