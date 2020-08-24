James McAvoy to narrate Channel 4 reality show

Channel 4 has announced a new reality show – narrated by James McAvoy.

The Bridge features 12 strangers who must live and work together to win £100,000.

From the bank of a “picturesque lake in the British countryside”, they must build a bridge in 20 days to reach the prize pot, on an island 250 metres away.

If the group overcomes a series of hurdles to reach the cash before the deadline, they can each vote for who is the most deserving of the money.

“The winner is then left with the trickiest decision of all – will they keep all the money or share it?” Channel 4 said.

It billed the five-part series as “the ultimate test of mental skill, physical agility and group dynamics”.

Rick Murray, managing director for production company Workerbee, said: “Pulling together a show of this nature and scale in the current environment has been no mean feat but we’re raring to go and it is going to be fascinating to see if this cross-section of people can work as a team even after months of lockdown.”

The show – from a format previously broadcast in Spain – will air later this year, narrated by X-Men and His Dark Materials actor McAvoy.

Channel 4 has enjoyed a hit with new reality show The Circle.

It recently aired Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, celebrating the “juiciest, most memorable episodes” of the famous reality series.