Dr Alex George announces social media break after death of brother

Love Island star Dr Alex George has said he is taking a break from social media following the death of his younger brother.

The reality star, who appeared on the dating show in 2018, is an A&E doctor and has documented his experience working in the healthcare system during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hi brother Llyr, who was due to begin studying at medical school, died last month. Dr George said at the time: “I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.”

Announcing he was taking a break from his social accounts, he wrote on Instagram: “I have decided to take a few weeks off social media. With everything that’s happened it’s important for my mental health that I take some time offline.

“I am focusing on my family and friends as well as looking after myself.

“I’m also going to spend some time thinking and working on a few projects that are close to my heart.

“Without doubt A&E will continue to keep me busy too. Thank you for your support and see you all in a few weeks. Stay safe and be kind to yourselves.”

His brother’s funeral took place earlier this month and Dr George said at the time it “was the hardest day of my life”.

He wrote on Instagram: “Except it wasn’t goodbye. Llyr, your dream was to become a doctor, you will live that dream. Every patient I see, we will do it together, you and I.

“Your favourite passion is cars, every time I am out driving, I know you will be there laughing and smiling with me. I love you so much Llyr, you are always with me, my boy.”