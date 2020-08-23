Mary Berry lands guest editor role on Countryfile

Mary Berry has guest edited a special edition of Countryfile.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 85, said she was “immensely honoured” to be offered the opportunity on a programme she described as “iconic”.

The episode sees Berry try her hand at a traditional method of cheesemaking, corral an amorous Longhorn bull and its herd, and go foraging for edible fungi in the grounds of her childhood home.

Mary Berry with Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off (Mark Bourdillon/PA)

The episode also sees the food writer, who was raised in Bath, explore the role farming has played in her life and how it has influenced her cooking.

She highlights farming causes close to her heart, the importance of local produce and the need for a better understanding of the food chain.

The episode culminates in a barbecue hosted by Countryfile presenter Matt Baker featuring ingredients collected by Berry.

Berry said: “Countryfile for me is an iconic programme. I was immensely honoured to be asked to be guest editor and loved every moment.

“I am passionate about seeking the very best local produce and how important food education is.

Berry is joined by Countryfile host Matt Baker (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Having grown up during the war, it made me realise the importance of home-grown produce.

“I have learnt so much and had no idea that Matt Baker had secret barbecue skills.”

Berry appeared on Bake Off between 2010 and 2016 but stepped away from the show, alongside presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, when it left the BBC for Channel 4.

The Countryfile episode will air on BBC One on Sunday August 30 at 7pm.