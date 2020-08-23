Menu

Advertising

Baby joy for former Glee star Lea Michele

Showbiz | Published:

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May.

Lea Michele

Former Glee star Lea Michele is the mother of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that she gave birth to her son on August 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful”.

Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed to MIchele in 2017. The couple married last year.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News