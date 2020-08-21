Kate Garraway taking Good Morning Britain break to look after family

Kate Garraway is taking a break from hosting Good Morning Britain to look after her family.

The presenter, 53, thanked viewers for their support on Friday as her husband Derek Draper remains ill from the effects of coronavirus.

Closing the show, Garraway said she would not appear next week so she could help her son prepare for secondary school.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper (Tim Ireland/PA)

She said: “I’m actually not here next week, I’m taking a bit of time off to help Billy get sorted for secondary school, Darcey as well, get into school.

“And also Derek, look after things on that.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for absolutely being brilliant since I’ve come back through challenging times.”

Speaking to co-presenter Alex Beresford, she added: “And everybody here – you and Ben and Adil and all the people on and off screen, you’ve been amazing.”

Former lobbyist and political adviser Draper, 53, was taken to hospital on March 29 after struggling to breathe, with doctors eventually putting him in an induced coma on April 5.

Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain in July after taking time off while her husband remained critically ill.

The couple share a daughter, Darcey, and a son, Billy.