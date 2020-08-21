Bros star Luke Goss missing UK so much ‘it hurts’

Singer Luke Goss has said he misses the UK so much “it hurts”.

The Bros star, who lives in Los Angeles, praised the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying camaraderie in the face of adversity was “extremely British”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the 51-year-old said he and his twin brother Matt were planning on making a new album, and filming the creative process, following the success of their film.

Their 2018 fly-on-the-wall documentary After The Screaming Stops landed a Bafta nomination and put the 80s duo back in the spotlight.

'I'm not being melodramatic, it hurts.' Luke Goss, tells @alexberesfordTV and @kategarraway about how much he misses the UK. He explains that the British way of coming together during adversity during the pandemic has made him think of the UK. pic.twitter.com/NlKhiAGNFX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 21, 2020

Goss said: “Oh my goodness, I have to be honest with you. I’m not being melodramatic, it hurts.

“With the latest things that have been going on, we all do things differently in our cultures, and our camaraderie in adversity is an extremely British thing to do.

“We don’t want to rip each other’s throats out when that happens. Knowing I was speaking to you guys today, yes I miss the UK.”

He added: “We were about to go make an album and film it and show you us scrapping and making it up.

“It will happen. We have actually been discussing doing a remote show with lots of cameras and try and give as much pizzazz to it, because we all need the arts in any form.

“I think they are very nourishing and I miss them.”

Matt and Luke Goss (Ian West/PA)

Goss said he tries to tell his brother Matt he loves him as often as possible.

He said the loss of their mother, who died in 2014 with cancer, has prompted them to become closer.

Asked whether they spoke more following the success of their documentary, he said: “I am a very loving person. We try to tell each other we love each other as much as we can.

“This time, I think so many people, when I am doing my paintings, I am getting paragraphs from people writing without fear, wanting to express love.

“And my brother and I are (not an) exception to that.

“We have lost enough and lost enough people we care about, as has everybody, to start saying: ‘You know what, new shapes, new sizes, new rhythms, new love and communication’.

“Even this interview, we are all going home and dealing with similar things. It is beautifully equalising and bring us together in some ways, if we let it.”