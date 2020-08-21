Biffy Clyro top the UK album chart with A Celebration Of Endings

Biffy Clyro have topped the UK album chart with A Celebration Of Endings.

The Scottish rock band’s ninth album is their third to top the Official Charts Company rankings.

They recorded 26,000 chart sales this week, including 8,000 copies on vinyl.

A statement from the band said: “Thank you so much for taking A Celebration Of Endings to number one in the Official Albums Chart.

“We’re very proud of this record, thank you for listening.”

The band have ended Taylor Swift’s three-week stint at the top of the chart.

Her album Folklore drops to second place, while Sea Girls’ Open Up Your Head came third.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon was fourth and Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die ranked fifth.

In the singles chart Joel Corry and MNEK held on to the top spot for a fifth week with Head & Heart.

The song has now had the longest consecutive run at number one of any track released this year.

WAP by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion is second, while Lighter by Nathan Dawe featuring KSI is third.

Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake featuring Lil Durk is fourth, while Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar is fifth.