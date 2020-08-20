RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died aged 34.

She appeared on the eighth series of the programme, as well as the third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Her death was announced on the official Twitter page of the US TV programme alongside a tribute.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all." –RuPaul (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iN3oT3R2dG — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 20, 2020

Chi Chi was so kind to me. At a time I was really low. I’m just sat here in tears. R.I.P you beautiful angel. — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) August 20, 2020

DeVayne, whose real name is Zavion Davenport, was reportedly admitted to hospital in the last month with pneumonia.

