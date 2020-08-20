Mo Gilligan to join second series of The Masked Singer

Mo Gilligan is joining the celebrity panel on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

The comedian will help Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross guess the identities of mystery celebrities performing in disguise in front of them.

Panellist Ken Jeong, who is American, will not be returning to his role on the programme because of the pandemic.

Comedian Mo Gilligan said joining the panel on The Masked Singer is ‘a real privilege’ (Ian West/PA)

Gilligan said: “It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team.

“It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation.”

Filming of the second series of the programme will commence in autumn.

Across eight episodes, the panel will be tasked with guessing the identities of 12 celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes.

Jonathan Ross, Joel Dommett, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Ora said Gilligan is a “great addition to the panel”, adding: “I had so much fun last season, I can’t wait to be back on the panel again this year.

“It’s incredible to be part of such a unique and loved show.”

The first series of The Masked Singer was won by Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee.

It also featured celebrities including comedian Jason Manford, singers Katherine Jenkins, Kelis and Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, as well as EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.