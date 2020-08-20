Daisy May Cooper offers words of comfort to teenagers receiving GCSE results

Daisy May Cooper is among the stars offering words of comfort to teenagers receiving their GCSE results.

The This Country star, who has won two Baftas for the BBC sitcom, recalled how her nerves while waiting for her own results ruined a family holiday.

In a video on Instagram, she said: “This is a quick message for all of you getting your GCSE results today.

“It’s a really weird time, no-one knows what’s what, what’s up, what’s down, what’s left, what’s right.

“All I wanted to say is the summer of 2002 I was on a camping holiday with my parents, having a holiday romance with a boy from Wootton Bassett, and I could not concentrate on my holiday romance because I was so beside myself with my GCSE results.

“I hadn’t had them, I couldn’t enjoy the holiday, I felt sick.

“I bigged up all my revision, which I hadn’t done, to my parents and said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to get really good marks’, and I knew I wasn’t and I felt sick to my stomach.

“I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to get through this’, and I tell you what – it doesn’t matter, it really doesn’t matter.

“I got a lot of Us and in the scale of things, the bigger picture of things, nobody really cares about bad GCSE results.

“Look at Alan Sugar, I don’t actually know what his GCSE results were, but I just want to tell you don’t worry and be happy.”

Gordon Ramsay offered a free treat to young people getting results, writing on Twitter: “Today’s the day #ResultsDay !! Head to Street Pizza if you’re collecting your GCSE results today for pizza on us !”

Casualty actor Jason Durr celebrated his daughter’s results, writing: “Huge congrats to my gorgeous Blossom. Smashed her GCSEs!

“Awesome grades (that match the government’s algorithm!) no idea where this brilliant kid gets her brains from, ‘cos it’s not me! #proudparents.”

Actor Reece Dinsdale wrote: “Hope all you people receiving your GCSE results today find something in them to celebrate & feel proud of.

“You spent the last few years working for these only to have it all go pear shaped at the end. Not your fault. You should all give yourselves a huge pat on the back today.”

He added: “Luckily, I’ve got one relieved boy this morning. But, as he himself said… it’ll be a morning of very mixed emotions.

“He got what he felt he was honestly worth…. but there will be some who won’t have. Thinking of them too, today.”