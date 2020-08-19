Katherine Kelly in first-look pictures from Criminal series two

Katherine Kelly reprises her role as an investigator in the second series of Criminal.

The Coronation Street star plays Natalie Hobbs in the anthology series set within the walls of an interrogation room.

Shubham Saraf, Rochenda Sandall, Lee Ingleby and Katherine Kelly (Netflix/PA)

In each episode they grill suspects who are accused of a grievous crime.

The new series will see the team tackle four new cases and four new suspects, with Line Of Duty actress Rochenda Sandall, The A Word star Lee Ingleby and A Suitable Boy’s Shubham Saraf reprising their roles as Vanessa Warren, Tony Myerscough and Kyle Petit.

Shubham Saraf (Netflix/PA)

The first series boasted guest stars including David Tennant and Hayley Atwell.

The guest stars for the second series are yet to be announced.

Lee Ingleby and Katherine Kelly (Netflix/PA)

– The second series of Criminal will launch on Netflix on September 16.