Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot spark intrigue in Death On The Nile trailer

Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot make their debut as a glamorous couple whose Egyptian honeymoon is cut short by murder in the trailer for Death On The Nile.

Sir Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot after playing Agatha Christie’s fictional detective in 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express.

The follow-up features a cast that includes Rose Leslie, Annette Bening, Dawn French and Letitia Wright.

Murder was just the beginning. Watch the new trailer for Death on the Nile, in theaters this October 23. pic.twitter.com/mGfCLeCAVv — Death on the Nile (@DOTNMovie) August 19, 2020

“I have investigated many crimes but this has altered the shape of my soul,” says the Belgian sleuth in the two-minute trailer.

“I am detective Hercule Poirot and I will deliver your killer.”

Based on the 1937 novel of the same name, Death On The Nile sees Poirot tasked with finding a murderer and unravelling a love triangle while on holiday in Egypt.

Sir Kenneth Branagh (Ian West/PA)

Stage and screen actor Sir Kenneth also returns to direct the second instalment.

Death On The Nile is due for release on October 23.