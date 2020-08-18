Filming commences for Call The Midwife Christmas special

Filming has commenced on the Christmas special of Call The Midwife’s tenth anniversary series, it has been announced.

The BBC One series, made by Neal Street Productions, will return with a 90-minute episode.

The episode, set in December 1965, will see Sister Monica, who is played by Judy Parfitt, get rushed to hospital.

Executive producer Dame Pippa Harris said: “Alongside the rest of the country, we have all been devastated to see how Covid-19 has affected people around the world.

“Our midwives and nurses may not be the frontline heroes of today’s NHS, but by getting back to work, they, and we, hope to bring some joy and respite into people’s lives.

“In such difficult times, the values of Call the Midwife seem more resonant than ever. In series 10 we will continue to celebrate the skill and bravery of the UK’s NHS whilst bringing laughter and love into our homes.”

A number of safety measures are being implemented on set in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Among those starring in the episode are Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Laura Main (Shelagh Turner).

The show’s creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic.

“We are very much a family at Call the Midwife, and like families everywhere we have missed each other. We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

Programmes including EastEnders, Holby City, Doctors, Top Gear, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have already resumed production.