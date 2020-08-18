Fast Show reunion will tackle jokes ‘that would not be acceptable today’

Charlie Higson has said the 25th anniversary sketch show reunion of The Fast Show will address the jokes that would not be acceptable today.

The well-loved comedy’s cast – including Higson, Paul Whitehouse and Arabella Weir – will feature in the retrospective special, titled Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases.

They will also appear during talking head segments as Fast Show characters Swiss Toni, Dave Angel, Jesse, Rowley Birkin QC and more.

Speaking on The One Show, Higson said it was possible to make the same jokes in today’s climate, as long as the context was taken into account.

Asked whether he was worried about the content being acceptable to a modern audience, the 62-year-old said: “The nice thing is that through doing the show we can address that.

“We have The Suit You Tailors on there saying, ‘Of course times have changed and we couldn’t say any of the things we used to such as…’ and they launch into this huge terrible tirade.”

Whitehouse and Mark Williams appeared as tailors Ken and Kenneth, who were known for harassing customers with innuendos and questions about their private lives.

Higson added: “Of course, there is this idea now that you can’t say these things anymore but of course you can.

“But you take that into account, how times have changed, and this was a good way of looking at that, and looking at how this is 25 years, and what would those characters be doing now?”

Whitehouse, who co-created the show with Higson, recalled becoming emotional when they were filming the special.

He said: “Strangely it was John Thomson’s character, Professor Denzil Dexter, who is a sort of California hippy scientist, who is more interested in trying out his various substances than actually experimenting.

“He had long hair and a beard and a white coat. So when I saw John, he hadn’t aged.

“I was immediately transported back 25 years and it suddenly felt like ‘Oh, we are filming the Fast Show again’ not ‘We are doing a retrospective and looking back’.

“I felt a time slip, you know?”

The Fast Show: Just A Load Of Blooming Catchphrases will air on UKTV’s Gold.