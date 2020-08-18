Ellie Goulding: Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity

Ellie Goulding has posted a photo displaying her muscular physique and said: “Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity.”

In the image shared with her 6.6 million Twitter followers on Tuesday, the 33-year-old poses in the gym and flexes her bicep.

The Brightest Blue singer, who regularly posts videos of her workouts, encouraged other women to focus on exercise during lockdown.

*There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture* ??‍♀️Nothing I do in the gym is for vanity. To me it isn’t intimidating or scary to be strong (in fact anyone who has met me knows I am the most pathetically shy and self deprecating person) (1/5) pic.twitter.com/Uun7Xc2PKY — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) August 18, 2020

In a string of tweets, she said: “There aren’t many muscular women in popular culture.”

She said she documented her training to show “all the things I’ve overcome” and that “keeping fit and strong” had been her “ultimate escape” in recent years.

Goulding continued: “I have no extraordinary athletic ability and I was crap at sports as a kid (I was so severely asthmatic I could barely even laugh without a coughing fit) but I’ve pushed myself and used all the willpower I can muster to keep at it.

“As hard as it is to stay motivated, especially right now, I still recommend it passionately for any mental health issues you are facing… even a small walk or jog.

“Ps – I didn’t do any exercise today because I didn’t want to! Might not tomorrow either.”

She concluded: “Love to all the strong women out there and to those just getting started – I am with you.”

The Hereford-born star has previously spoken of how she developed problems with eating and exercise while on tour during her 20s, but has since become an advocate for mental health awareness.

She recently topped the UK album chart for the third time with Brightest Blue, her fourth studio album.

Goulding previously went to number one with her 2010 debut Lights and her 2014 release Halcyon.

She married art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster in August last year.