Billie Piper says she is only now coming to terms with her early stardom

Billie Piper has said that she is only now coming to terms with her early rise to fame.

The actress because the youngest ever singer to debut at number one with her single Because We Want To in 1998.

She told the Radio Times that her experience helped inform her role in Sky series I Hate Suzie, which she stars in and co-created.

The drama tells the story of a celebrity who falls victim to phone hacking.

Piper told the magazine she knows “exactly” what it feels like to become famous early on in life, adding: “I’m sure it feeds into my performance.

“I’m only coming to terms with a lot of it right now.

“In my 20s a lot of my stress from that period was buried, and I still struggle to remember a lot of it.”

She added that she does not “regret” the period, saying: “I love what I do and where I’m at personally.

“But I certainly wouldn’t want my children to go that way.”

Despite this Piper said the narrative in I Hate Suzie is “completely made up”, adding: “There are lots of moments I really wouldn’t want people to think were autobiographical.”

Her character is “not always likeable or a great mother”, she said.

“She’s quite often monstrous and hysterical and tightly wound.

“But that’s in all of us.

“I find it incredibly frustrating when I watch anything and I’m not getting that from a female character.”

I Hate Suzie airs on August 27.

The full interview is in Radio Times magazine, out now.