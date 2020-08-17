Millie Bobby Brown debuts as Sherlock’s sister in Enola Holmes teaser

Millie Bobby Brown makes her debut as Enola Holmes, the sister of fictional detective Sherlock, in the first trailer for her new Netflix film.

The 20-second teaser sees the 16-year-old Stranger Things star declare “‘Tis I” as she dramatically lifts a black veil covering her face.

Netflix appeared to confirm the film’s release date with a message posted alongside the teaser on social media, which read: “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.”

alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd ?️‍♀️? pic.twitter.com/wslDtygxFn — Netflix (@netflix) August 17, 2020

The solved anagram read: “enola holmes september twenty third.”

Based on Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes book series, the film follows Holmes as she embarks on a mission when her mother Eudoria goes missing.

Ignoring the wishes of her older brother Mycroft, Millie Bobby Brown’s character disguises herself as a boy and heads for London.

Henry Cavill stars as Sherlock and Sam Claflin as Mycroft, while Helena Bonham Carter plays Eudoria.

The film has prompted original Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate to sue Netflix, author Springer, publisher Penguin Random House and producers Legendary, among others.

In a lawsuit filed in New Mexico, the estate – which lost most of its rights to Sherlock Holmes in 2014 – is alleging copyright infringement over the film’s portrayal of the detective as possessing emotions.