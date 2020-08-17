Jacquie Beltrao shares update on her breast cancer

Jacquie Beltrao has said that a cancerous lump in her breast has shrunk to half its original size.

The Sky News sports presenter was recently diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time after doctors reportedly first told her she had the condition in 2013.

She told Hello! magazine that “neither my doctors nor I could believe” how much the growth had shrunk by.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added: “I was stunned and so relieved.

“I was told that even if the tumour inside my breast had remained the same size, that would be a good result.

“But to find it had shrunk was unheard of.”

(Hello!/PA)

The former Olympic gymnast said she “didn’t realise” breast cancer could return.

“Facing it again felt like a kick in the stomach,” she added.

“When I was told it was incurable, I burst into tears and thought, ‘That’s it, I’m going to die’.

“I felt so sad that I’d never go to my daughter’s wedding, see my sons graduate, or become a grandma.”

She added that while she is “not out of the woods yet” doctors have told her it is “possible to keep the cancer under control”.

