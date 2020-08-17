Comedy Women In Print ceremony to be held online

The ceremony for the Comedy Women In Print prize is to be held online.

It will be hosted by comedian Helen Lederer, who founded the prize, from her garden, and be streamed live on YouTube on September 14.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams is among the novels shortlisted in the published comic novel category.

The awards were founded in 2018 in response to a perceived lack of support for female comedy writing (Ryan Phillips/PA)

It is up against novels including The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary and Reasons To Be Cheerful by Nina Stibbe.

Awards will also be handed out for best published humorous graphic novel, best unpublished comic novel and witty woman of the year.

Ms Lederer said: “We have so many exciting witty women to celebrate.

“Last year was very glam and we had to turn people away – this year we have inclusive, global partying for everyone online.”

