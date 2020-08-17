Cardi B and Joe Biden discuss coronavirus, racial justice and the US election

Cardi B and Joe Biden have discussed issues including coronavirus, racial justice and the upcoming US election in a video call.

The rapper and the US presidential hopeful talked about some of the hot topics in a discussion for Elle magazine.

When Democrat candidate Mr Biden asked Cardi B what her priorities are in the election, she said: “I just want Trump out.”

It's the remix! Presenting Cardi B and Joey B—the collaboration you didn't see coming. In an exclusive interview for our September issue, @iamcardib sits down with @joebiden to discuss Medicare, free college tuition, and the fight for racial justice.

She added: “I feel like his mouth gets us in trouble so much.

“I don’t want to be let down.”

Cardi B also argued for free university education and healthcare.

She also said that police killings of black people need to stop.

“I feel like black people, we’re not asking for sympathy,” Cardi B said.

“We’re not asking for charity. We are just asking for equality.

“It’s simple. We want to feel like Americans.”

Cardi B also said she would like a “timeline” for when the coronavirus situation in the US will begin to improve, as well as a clear explanation of the country’s strategy and why other countries have handled the pandemic better.

“I need someone to tell me the truth, the hardcore truth,” she said.

At the beginning of the interview Cardi B apologised to Mr Biden for being late.

“I feel so crazy because I’m a little bit late but Biden let me tell you something, when you have kids like the one my age, two years old, your schedule never goes as planned,” she said.

Mr Biden responded: “You’re telling me? I’ve got four kids, five grandkids, come on. I’m an expert, I understand about kids.”

He also praised Cardi B for using her platform to speak out on issues she believes in and urged younger people to register to vote.