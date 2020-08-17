Biffy Clyro heading for third number one album

Scottish rock trio Biffy Clyro are on course to score their third number one album.

The band’s eighth studio album, A Celebration Of Endings, is outperforming the rest of the top five combined, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

The album, which follows their soundtrack to the 2019 film Balance, Not Symmetry, has also earned the most physical and download sales of the week so far.

Biffy Clyro previously scored two number ones with 2013’s Opposites and 2016’s Ellipsis.

Indie rockers Sea Girls are at number two in the provisional rankings with their debut album Open Up Your Head.

Manic Street Preachers’ lead singer James Dean Bradfield is at number three with his first solo studio album in 14 years, Even In Exile.

Taylor Swift topped the albums chart last week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Welsh frontman could score his first top 10 as a solo artist.

Close behind at number four are Brighton folk-punk band Levellers with Peace, their first album in eight years.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore slips from number one to number five.

Elsewhere, Nigerian rapper and singer Burna Boy, who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Dave, is at number eight with his fifth studio album Twice As Tall.