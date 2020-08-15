Molly-Mae Hague ‘thought she was going to die’ during Crete boat trip

Molly-Mae Hague said she “genuinely thought we were going to die” after a terrifying boat trip on holiday in Crete.

The Love Island star is on a break with her sister Zoe and fellow contestant Maura Higgins when they embarked on a frightening yacht trip.

Sharing a photo of their friend and hairstylist Jay Birmingham with his head slumped on the table, she wrote: “The reality of our boat day.

(Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

“I will never take another day in my life for granted again. We genuinely thought we were going to die. I’m not even being dramatic.”

Sharing a video of them pleading with the captain to turn the boat around, she added: “Basically the waves were that bad the boat was almost capsizing and the drivers didn’t speak English.

“There were no life jackets. Baring in mind me and my sis are both fully qualified lifeguards, we were both fearing for our lives.

(Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram)

“Was meant to be a relaxing day. Sunbathing etc and look at the fear on their faces please. Maura in the corner crying. ”

She celebrated their return to dry land with strawberry milkshake, writing: “Celebratory milkshake for making it off that capsizing boat. “