J Balvin reveals he is recovering from coronavirus

J Balvin has revealed that he is recovering from coronavirus and urged fans to take the illness seriously, saying it is “real and dangerous”.

The Colombian reggaeton singer offered the warning as he accepted a prize for his Rojo music video during the Premios Juventud awards show, which recognises Spanish-speaking celebrities in the areas of film, music, sports, fashion, and pop culture.

Speaking from his home in a pre-recorded video, he said in Spanish: “At this moment, I’m just getting better from Covid-19.

“These have been very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes we won’t think that we’ll get it, but I got it and I got it bad.

“My message to those that follow me, young fans and people in general, is to take care. This isn’t a joke. The virus is real and it’s dangerous.”

Balvin is one of the world’s most-streamed pop stars, and his track Mi Gente has been streamed almost three billion times on YouTube

It was later remixed by Beyonce.

He has also collaborated with Justin Bieber, remixing his track Sorry, and working together on the track La Bomba. He also appeared on I Like It by Cardi B.