Cody Simpson congratulates Miley Cyrus on new music after she confirms split

Cody Simpson has congratulated Miley Cyrus on her new single Midnight Sky hours after the singer confirmed their split.

The couple had been dating for just under a year after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth and a rumoured fling with Kaitlynn Carter.

Addressing the break-up on Instagram live as she celebrated her new music, she said: “Right now two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be.

“Like everybody else at this age we are just deciding what we want to do with our lives.

Miley just went on Instagram Live and played a snippet of #MidnightSky! She also confirmed that her and Cody have indeed split. pic.twitter.com/vpmGDYqrQ6 — Miley Cyrus Italy (@MileyItaFan) August 14, 2020

“So don’t make it some drama story if next week we are out hanging out or getting pizza, we have been friends for ten years and will continue to be friends so don’t make it something that it’s not.”

In the video for the single Miley writhes naked in a pool of colourful gobstoppers and dances in a full-length gown under a glitterball.

Simpson wrote on his Instagram story: “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!”