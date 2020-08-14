Advertising
Cardi B says coronavirus testing on set for WAP music video cost 100,000 dollars
The song saw the rapper team up with Megan Thee Stallion.
Cardi B has said that the cost of carrying out coronavirus testing on set for her new music video WAP was 100,000 dollars (£72,273).
She teamed up with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the single, which was released last week.
In an interview with i-D, Cardi B said it was “kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona”.
“Like we had to spend 100,000 dollars just on testing,” she added.
“Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”
The video is set in a vibrantly coloured mansion containing snakes and big cats and also features a number of celebrity cameos.
Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appears in the video alongside Spanish singer Rosalia and US star Normani.
Advertising
Cardi B also told i-D that “everything has completely changed because of the pandemic”.
“You know, I was constantly on the road, now I’m mostly at home with my baby,” she said.
“Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.