Menu

Advertising

Cardi B says coronavirus testing on set for WAP music video cost 100,000 dollars

Showbiz | Published:

The song saw the rapper team up with Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B

Cardi B has said that the cost of carrying out coronavirus testing on set for her new music video WAP was 100,000 dollars (£72,273).

She teamed up with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the single, which was released last week.

In an interview with i-D, Cardi B said it was “kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona”.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1
The star said ‘everybody on the shoot had to get tested’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Like we had to spend 100,000 dollars just on testing,” she added.

“Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

The video is set in a vibrantly coloured mansion containing snakes and big cats and also features a number of celebrity cameos.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appears in the video alongside Spanish singer Rosalia and US star Normani.

Advertising

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Cardi B said it was ‘kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona’ (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Cardi B also told i-D that “everything has completely changed because of the pandemic”.

“You know, I was constantly on the road, now I’m mostly at home with my baby,” she said.

“Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News