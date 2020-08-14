Cardi B says coronavirus testing on set for WAP music video cost 100,000 dollars

Cardi B has said that the cost of carrying out coronavirus testing on set for her new music video WAP was 100,000 dollars (£72,273).

She teamed up with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the single, which was released last week.

In an interview with i-D, Cardi B said it was “kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona”.

The star said ‘everybody on the shoot had to get tested’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Like we had to spend 100,000 dollars just on testing,” she added.

“Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus.”

The video is set in a vibrantly coloured mansion containing snakes and big cats and also features a number of celebrity cameos.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner appears in the video alongside Spanish singer Rosalia and US star Normani.

Cardi B also told i-D that “everything has completely changed because of the pandemic”.

“You know, I was constantly on the road, now I’m mostly at home with my baby,” she said.

“Everything that I had planned for this year has to be rescheduled for God knows when.”