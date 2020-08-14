Burna Boy drops collaborations with Stormzy and Chris Martin with new album

Burna Boy reunites with Stormzy and collaborates with Diddy and Chris Martin on his new album Twice As Tall.

The Nigerian star collaborated with the UK grime artist earlier this year on Own It and the pair have reunited for his new track Real Life.

Twice As Tall follows last year’s album African Giant, which gained Burna Boy a Grammy nomination.

He reflects on losing the best world music album award to Angelique Kidjo, on the first track Level Up, rapping: “I remember when I couldn’t ever love ’cause the Grammys had me feeling sick as f**k, throwin’ up and shit.”

The musician, real name, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu Rex, collaborates with Chris Martin on the song Monsters You Made, which opens with spoken word, saying: “If the government refused to develop the region and continue the marginalisation and injustice. The youth, that’s what coming after us. And it will be more brutal, than what we have done.”

On the track he slams European teaching in African schools and uses audio of Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo saying: “Since we met your people five hundred years ago, look at us, we have given everything.

“You are still taking, in exchange for that, we have got nothing. Nothing. And you know it.

“But you just think that this is over now? Over where? Is it over?”

The album was executive-produced by Diddy, who also makes an appearance on the track Real Life.

Announcing the album on Instagram, he shared a picture of the artwork and wrote: “Art. Honestly, no title cause I wanted the art to speak for itself, this album was a journey through a bunch of emotions and energies at different points in time.

“It has now morphed into something bigger than me. It serves as a bridge for mankind to show that we’re all different but still very much the same.

“I’m grateful for the unreal talents that came together from ALL over the world to pull this off.

“Shout out to the OG @diddy for coming on board and sprinkling his own unique spice on this! I hope I’m able to spark something in you when you listen.”