Best Home Cook adds spice with celebrity recruits

Former politician Ed Balls and Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel have signed up for a Best Home Cook celebrity spin-off.

The show will feature regular presenter Claudia Winkleman and judges Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin.

Reality TV star Ferne McCann and former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas are among the 10 celebrities taking part.

Rachel Johnson took part in Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Ed Byrne, ex-Corrie star Shobna Gulati and CBBC presenter and former Strictly contestant Karim Zeroual are also on board.

Years And Years actress Ruth Madeley, Celebs Go Dating’s Tom Read Wilson and comedian Desiree Burch are also on the list, alongside journalist Johnson and former shadow chancellor Balls.

Filming starts at the end of the month.

Winkleman said: “I’m so happy the Home Cook team are going to be back together, albeit two metres apart.

“I can’t wait to see what our lovely cooks will whip up for Mary, Angela and Chris.”

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore said: “There is going to be plenty of heat in the Best Home Cook kitchen when we return with a new series full of a wonderful mix of celebrities serving up their favourite dishes.”