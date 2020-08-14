Alison Steadman appears in first images from drama set in Doctor Foster universe

Alison Steadman and Adrian Lester make their debut in the first images from the new BBC One drama series set in the same universe as Doctor Foster.

Created and written by Mike Bartlett, Life picks up with Anna Baker, played by Victoria Hamilton, following her decision to move away during the second series of Doctor Foster.

Now going by the name of Belle, she finds herself building a new life while living in a large house divided into four flats.

Alison Steadman as Gail and Peter Davison as Henry (BBC/PA)

Pilates teacher Belle’s neatly ordered life is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of her chaotic 15-year-old niece Maya, played by Erin Kellyman.

Gail, played by Steadman, married to Peter Davison’s Henry, is about to celebrate her 70th birthday when a chance encounter throws her whole life into question.

And David, played by Lester, is happily married to Kelly, played by Rachael Stirling, but is conflicted by temptation when he meets Saira Choudhry’s Saira on holiday.

Rachael Stirling as Kelly and Adrian Lester as David (BBC/PA)

The six-part series, airing this autumn, is not expected to feature Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer.

Adam James will appear later in the series, reprising his Doctor Foster role as Belle’s now ex-husband Neil.

The series will explore “love, loss, birth, death, the ordinary, the extraordinary and everything in between”, the BBC said.

Life was filmed in and around Manchester.