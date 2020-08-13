Solemates: Kaia Gerber reveals matching foot tattoo with Cara Delevingne

Kaia Gerber has revealed she is “solemates” with Cara Delevingne as she showed off their matching foot tattoos.

The catwalk star, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, shared pictures of their shared ink to celebrate her friend’s 28th birthday.

The pair both have the word SOLEMATE inscribed on the arches of their feet.

(Kaia Gerber/Instagram)

Sharing a close-up photo of feet and hands interlocked, she wrote: “Happy birthday to my solemate.”

She also shared a close-up of her their feet pressed together, which showed their tattoos.

(Kaia Gerber/Instagram)

The pair have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic, attending Black Lives Matter protests while wearing face masks.

Delevingne also received birthday messages from a string of other stars, including actress Margaret Qualley, who wrote: “Dear @caradelevingne, man, too much to say. So incredibly lucky to have you as a friend. I love you, happy birthday.”

Georgia May Jagger wrote: “Happy Birthday!!!!! @caradelevingne I love you so much. Can’t wait to be old dog obsessed ladies sitting on the porch with towels on our heads chatting away lol.”