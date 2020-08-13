Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Tallia Storm join Celeb Karaoke Club line-up

Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Tallia Storm are among the stars who will be showing off their vocal ability in new ITV2 series Celebrity Karaoke Club.

They will be joined by other famous faces, including radio stars Roman Kemp and Melvin Odoom, drag queens Courtney Act and Baga Chipz, singer Diana Vickers, comedians Luke Kempner and Judi Love, and reality stars Samira Mighty, Jessica Wright and David Potts.

Roman Kemp will also take part (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The stars will head to a karaoke bar in the hopes of impressing the other contestants with solo performances to group battles because each celebrity karaoke singer will also be a judge.

At the end of every episode they will be sending someone home, with new celebrities joining the competition to take their place.

In between the rounds the stars can visit the bar to gossip about their rivals and form alliances with fellow competitors.

Melvin Odoom will test his vocal range (Lia Toby/PA)

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels and acquisitions at ITV, said: “We’re thrilled about the arrival of Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2.

“The cast of celebs will be well-known to ITV2’s audience, though not necessarily for their singing!

“However, they are sure to entertain viewers with some impressive and hilarious performances this autumn, as they battle it out to be crowned the ultimate karaoke champion.”

Will Macdonald, creative director and executive producer at production company Monkey, said: “Ludicrous times demand ludicrous entertainment, and that’s what this show delivers thanks to a righteous collective of celebrities, a free bar and the world’s best karaoke machine.

“What could possibly go wrong? As Starship nearly said: Nothing’s Gonna Stop Them Now.”

– Celebrity Karaoke Club will air on ITV2 in the autumn.