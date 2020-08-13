Advertising
Heidi Klum offers update on Simon Cowell’s back injury
The America’s Got Talent judge said she is stunned at the rate of his recovery.
Heidi Klum has said Simon Cowell is already up and about after breaking part of his back at the weekend.
The music mogul underwent six hours of surgery following a fall from a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.
The 60-year-old was taken to hospital where he had an operation on Saturday night, which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.
However, his fellow America’s Got Talent judge said he is already on the mend.
Klum told US magazine People: “We were told he already got up out of the bed, which is just incredible.
“When we woke up on Sunday morning to the news, you think, ‘Oh my gosh, will he ever walk again?’
“Who knows, maybe next week he will be sitting there with us again, at the speed he’s going!
Advertising
“I hope he does. I was like, ‘What else is happening?’ Every morning you wake up to another crazy news and I hope this is it for now. Can we just turn the page and can life get better? We’re all hoping for that.”
Kelly Clarkson, who shot to fame on Cowell’s show American Idol, has been filling in for him as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent and joked on Twitter: “I think I could get used to this!”
However she did relinquish her seat after the show finished filming, writing: “That’s a wrap! My job here is finished! Thank you @AGT for having me on these past two nights as a guest judge while @SimonCowell recovers at home.
“Best of luck to all the contestants that made it through tonight! #AGT.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.