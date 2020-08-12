Menu

Advertising

Rob Delaney: Why I underwent a vasectomy

Showbiz | Published:

The comedian and actor said it was time to shoulder some responsibility after his wife had spent ‘166 weeks pregnant’.

Rob Delaney

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has revealed that he underwent a vasectomy.

The actor, 43, said it was time to shoulder some responsibility for birth control after he and his wife had had four children.

Delaney wrote in The Guardian: “I figured after all my wife, Leah, and her body had done for our family, the least I could do was let a doctor slice into my bag and sterilise me.

“Leah had taken birth control for decades, which is a giant pain in the ass and also decidedly sexist pharmacological slavery …

“Plus, Leah had been pregnant for almost three of the previous eight years, resulting in four beautiful boys … That’s 166 weeks spent pregnant …

“As I was pregnant for zero weeks, Leah heartily agreed that a doctor should scalpel around in my balls so that she didn’t become pregnant again – by me, anyway.”

Delaney said a male friend warned him off saying: “‘Don’t do that; what if things don’t work out with you and Leah and you meet a younger girl and she wants to have kids?'”

The US star said: “I love Leah and I hope we die within minutes of each other in 2071, but if she left me or got hit by a meteor, all other women within a few miles of me need to know that I shall not sire (stud) again.

“We can go to the movies together and even attempt coitus after I’ve grieved for a sensible period (not less than three weeks), but I know my limits, and raising one brood as well as I can is all I have in me.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News