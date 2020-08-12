Little Simz discusses challenges of being an independent artist

Rapper Little Simz has said that despite the significant challenges of remaining an independent musician, the rewards of doing so are “great”.

The artist, 26, was speaking as she collected a prize at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

She said that her journey “has definitely been the stairs and not the escalator, but it has been so worth it”.

Simz, real name Simbi Ajikawo, added that she knows “how hard it gets” for independent musicians.

“The hardest thing you will probably ever do if you are independent is to remain independent, but the rewards are so great.

“I think the best thing to do is just to stay on it, surround yourself with people that believe in your journey and you will get there.”

The musician was presented with the pioneer award during the ceremony after it was announced last month that she was to receive the prize.

The virtual ceremony also saw Simz give a performance of her song Might Bang, Might Not.

Simz is the first UK independent artist to be listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30.