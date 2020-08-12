Kylie Minogue: I didn’t do very well keeping fit in lockdown

Kylie Minogue says she “didn’t do very well” keeping fit in lockdown – with cleaning and gardening taking up most physical effort.

The pop star, 52, has been busy recording her next album, Disco, from her living room and launching her own wine collection, which she is now expanding.

But, like millions of others, when it comes to hobbies, she has not managed to start anything new.

“I’ve achieved none of the things that were on the list!” she told the PA news agency.

Kylie Minogue with a bottle of the Kylie Minogue Cotes De Provence Rose 2019 (Darenote/PA)

And she said of keeping fit: “I hate to admit that I didn’t do very well on that front!

“I think the cleaning and gardening accounted for most of it. Oh, and setting up my home studio took some effort.”

Minogue began working on her new album, which has a disco sound and is set for release in November, late last year.

She set up a home studio in her living room, having “to learn how to record my own vocals and a whole lot of technical stuff that I just hadn’t done before”.

She said she was drawn to disco because it “has such a rich and compelling history and has morphed through the years.

“My world of disco for the album has nods to every decade from the 70s to now,” she said.

“We didn’t want to have a solely retro sound, rather an album which can give way to everyone’s inner disco.”

And she added of people spending more time at home: “For now, it seems our dance floors and discos are mostly in the kitchen – but hey, sometimes they’re the best ones!”

The singer launched her wine collection, with a rose earlier this year, and is now adding a limited run of Cotes de Provence to the range, saying it “will always be my first ‘vintage’”.

The Say Something singer said it had been a “steep learning curve” to understand more about wine and the process of making it.

She added of people drinking her creations: “I love knowing that I’m somehow, in a very small way, part of their special moments.”

