Damon Albarn gives musical tribute to late Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen

Showbiz | Published:

The pair played together in the band The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

Drummer Tony Allen dies

Damon Albarn has paid a musical tribute to the late Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen, who he collaborated with on a number of occasions.

The Blur frontman and Gorillaz co-creator played one of Allen’s songs which he recorded vocals for at the close of the AIM Independent Music Awards on Wednesday.

Allen, who was born in Nigeria, died in April at the age of 79.

Damon Albarn (David Jensen/PA)

The performance saw Albarn team up with musicians including Allen’s friend and student Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective.

Simon Tong of The Verve, who Albarn and Allen both played alongside in The Good, The Bad & The Queen, also featured.

They played Go Back from Allen’s 2014 album Film Of Life.

At one point during the performance, Albarn said: “I miss you Tony.”

Allen, who famously played for Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, won the outstanding contribution to music award.

The Good, The Bad & The Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
The Good, The Bad & The Queen (Yui Mok/PA)

He was also nominated in the best independent track category for his song We’ve Landed, which he recorded with Hugh Masekela, although the prize went to Flying Lotus for More, his collaboration with singer Anderson .Paak.

Allen, who reportedly died in Paris, was a self-taught drummer and did not start playing the instrument until he was 18.

Despite coming to the drums relatively late, electronic music pioneer Brian Eno reportedly described him as perhaps the greatest drummer ever.

