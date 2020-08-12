AIM Independent Music Awards: Full list of winners

The AIM Independent Music Awards virtual ceremony was held on Wednesday evening.

Here is a full list of the award winners:

UK independent breakthrough – Moses Boyd

Best creative packaging – Digga D, Double Tap Diaries

Special recognition award – Vince Clarke

Vince Clarke (Yui Mok/PA)

Indie champion – Helen Smith

Best small label – Speedy Wunderground

Best independent remix – Lafawndah, Tourst X Nidia Reword

One to watch – Arlo Parks

Best independent video – The Howl & The Hum, The Only Boy Racer Left On The Island

Innovator award – AJ Tracey

Best difficult second album – FKA Twigs, Magdalene

International breakthrough – Yaeji

Pioneer award – Little Simz

Little Simz (Ian West/PA)

Ppl award for most played new independent artist – Freya Ridings

Best independent album – Sarathy Korwar, More Arriving

Best live act – Five Finger Death Punch

Best independent track – Flying Lotus featuring Anderson .Paak, More

Best independent label – Jazz Re:freshed

Outstanding contribution to music – Tony Allen.