Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster donate ‘pre-loved’ items to charity auction

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are auctioning off a haul of “pre-loved” memorabilia and fashion pieces in aid of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Veteran rocker Sir Rod gifted the charity a range of signed CDs, posters and programmes – including a copy of his 2012 festive album Merry Christmas, Baby.

Model Lancaster, who has been married to the singer since 2007, offered a black Dolce & Gabbana dress and pairs of Roberto Cavalli and Gucci heels.

The donations will be on live on eBay until Monday 17th August and every pound raised will help raise vital funds for our life saving research: https://t.co/7Z18mtIxiQ — BHF (@TheBHF) August 11, 2020

The items are available to bid on through the BHF’s eBay shop until August 17, with proceeds going to the charity’s coronavirus recovery effort.

Lancaster said: “Donating items to the British Heart Foundation couldn’t be easier with their new freepost donation service and is a fantastic way to support the charity – particularly now when they need the support more than ever.

“If like myself and Rod, you’re having a clear out – then why not donate any items you no longer need to the BHF.

“Your donations could help beat heartbreak for the families around the UK who have sadly been affected by heart and circulatory diseases.”

Penny Lancaster

Jane Flannery, retail regional director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Penny and Rod for their kind generosity in donating these fantastic preloved items to us.

“These pieces will help us raise much needed funds to help support the 7.4 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“The coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on the charity’s income, with our funding of new research expected to fall by a shocking £50 million this year alone.”

Sir Rod was told by doctors that he had prostate cancer in 2016.

He decided to keep news of his illness private at the time of his diagnosis, but later revealed that he had been given the all-clear after around two years of secret treatment.

More information at ebaystores.co.uk/British-Heart-Foundation-Shop