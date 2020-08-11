Public asked to vote for favourite artwork in WaterAid campaign

The public are being asked to choose their favourite piece from a selection of artworks calling for universal access to clean water in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Artists Grayson Perry and Jean Jullien, actor Russell Tovey and photographer Aida Muluneh were on the judging panel that selected the 12 artworks being put forward for the vote as part of the WaterAid charity’s campaign.

A total of 285 people from 44 countries submitted works for the campaign.

Grayson Perry (Ian West/PA)

Perry said: “WaterAid’s campaign is a great way for artists from around the world to unite and use their creative skills to highlight the importance of everyone having the basics of clean water and hygiene and the vast inequalities that exist as we tackle a shared crisis.”

Artists were asked to interpret the theme of water and health in their submissions.

UK artist Jess Mountfield, who submitted an artwork titled Turn On The Tap for the Art Of Change campaign, said she drew her piece “while sitting with my grandfather who was dying of suspected coronavirus”.

Entry by Jess Mountfield (Jess Mountfield/PA)

She added: “His whole life was about positivity and kindness.

“I want people to look at this image and feel empowered, uplifted and positive about the future and our potential.

“Things don’t have to be as they are – we really can enact change. And it is our duty to do so.”

Being Human star Tovey said: “The quality and variety of artwork submitted to WaterAid’s competition was impressive.

Russell Tovey (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Art Of Change seems to have captured the imagination of artists around the world.

“With contemporary art being a great passion of mine, I’m really proud to be working with WaterAid on its Art Of Change campaign.

“It will bring together different stories from around the world that will be used to urge world leaders to take notice and make concrete actions that will transform lives.”

The public vote runs until October 10 before the winner is unveiled on October 15.

Votes can be submitted on WaterAid’s website.