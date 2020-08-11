Jodie Whittaker and Stella McCartney donate items to War Child charity sale

Jodie Whittaker, Stella McCartney, Damien Hirst and Craig David are among the stars who have donated items to War Child’s emergency coronavirus appeal.

The charity’s campaign aims to help children who have had their lives impacted by conflict and Covid-19.

Items from the celebrities will be sold via auctions, prize draws and fixed price sales.

Doctor Who star Whittaker, who is donating a personalised video message, said: “Now more than ever we need to do what we can in the fight to protect vulnerable children in conflict areas.

“War Child’s Coronavirus Crowdfunder is a brilliant and necessary initiative which I’m proud to be a part of.

“It will provide not just essential information on Covid-19 but will bring life-saving food and hygiene kits to the children and families who have limited access to these crucial items.

“I hope you can join me in supporting this vital cause and help children around the world who are struggling.”

An original piece by artist Hirst and a pair of signed headphones from musician David have also been donated to the fundraiser.

A T-shirt and bag signed by designer McCartney has also been donated.

The opportunity to have lunch with Stephen Merchant on the set of his new BBC comedy The Offenders will also be auctioned.

The War Child campaign has already raised £185,000 towards its £300,000 target.

Rob Williams, War Child chief executive, said: “Since the War Child Coronavirus Crowdfunder launched in July, we’ve been blown away with the support this life-saving initiative has received.

“We have hit the halfway point now and are humbled once again by even more amazing contributions from our supporters.

“We have some incredible new prizes on offer so please do what you can to help us reach as many children as possible and provide the support they so urgently need.

“We have three weeks to go and we are determined to reach our goal.”

The fundraising campaign runs until September 1.

More information about the War Child sale is available online at http://www.warchildcrowdfunder.co.uk.